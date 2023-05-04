Wheaton Precious Metals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals missed estimated earnings by 7.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.231 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was down $92.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wheaton Precious Metals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.250 0.220 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.229 0.208 0.33 0.35 Revenue Estimate 255.50M 230.90M 295.59M 310.70M Revenue Actual 236.05M 218.84M 302.92M 307.24M

