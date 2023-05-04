Recap: Orion Engineered Carbons Q1 Earnings

Orion Engineered Carbons OEC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:35 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Orion Engineered Carbons beat estimated earnings by 39.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $16.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orion Engineered Carbons's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.56
|0.62
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.57
|0.58
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|441.88M
|502.51M
|494.57M
|455.32M
|Revenue Actual
|462.10M
|543.10M
|541.20M
|484.50M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.56
|0.62
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.57
|0.58
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|441.88M
|502.51M
|494.57M
|455.32M
|Revenue Actual
|462.10M
|543.10M
|541.20M
|484.50M
To track all earnings releases for Orion Engineered Carbons visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.