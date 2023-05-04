Recap: Orion Engineered Carbons Q1 Earnings

Orion Engineered Carbons OEC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Engineered Carbons beat estimated earnings by 39.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $16.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Engineered Carbons's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.56 0.62 0.52 EPS Actual 0.26 0.57 0.58 0.57 Revenue Estimate 441.88M 502.51M 494.57M 455.32M Revenue Actual 462.10M 543.10M 541.20M 484.50M

To track all earnings releases for Orion Engineered Carbons

