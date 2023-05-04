Recap: Natural Grocers Q2 Earnings

Natural Grocers NGVC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natural Grocers beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $11.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.