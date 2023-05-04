Recap: Western Asset Mortgage Q1 Earnings

Western Asset Mortgage WMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:42 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Asset Mortgage beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $72 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Asset Mortgage's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.65 0.42 0.6 EPS Actual 0.33 0.37 0.44 0.1 Revenue Estimate 5.55M 9.17M 8.62M 7.58M Revenue Actual 4.77M 5.70M 6.24M 4.28M

