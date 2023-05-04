Recap: Western Asset Mortgage Q1 Earnings

Western Asset Mortgage WMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:42 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Western Asset Mortgage beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $72 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Asset Mortgage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.65
|0.42
|0.6
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.37
|0.44
|0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|5.55M
|9.17M
|8.62M
|7.58M
|Revenue Actual
|4.77M
|5.70M
|6.24M
|4.28M
To track all earnings releases for Western Asset Mortgage visit their earnings calendar here.
