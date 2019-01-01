Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$4.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$-15.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Western Asset Mortgage using advanced sorting and filters.
Western Asset Mortgage Questions & Answers
When is Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) reporting earnings?
Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.33.
What were Western Asset Mortgage’s (NYSE:WMC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.6M, which beat the estimate of $18.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.