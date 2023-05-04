Ferrari: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ferrari RACE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 06:58 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ferrari beat estimated earnings by 8.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.61.
Revenue was up $203.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ferrari's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.18
|1.27
|1.26
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|1.24
|1.45
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40B
|1.16B
|1.22B
|1.19B
|Revenue Actual
|1.40B
|1.26B
|1.38B
|1.33B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ferrari management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $6.44 and $6.654 per share.
