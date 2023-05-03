Recap: Black Hills Q1 Earnings

Black Hills BKH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Hills beat estimated earnings by 4.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.66.

Revenue was up $97.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.16 0.59 0.39 1.65 EPS Actual 1.11 0.54 0.40 1.82 Revenue Estimate 427.46M 413.37M 404.08M 637.94M Revenue Actual 791.40M 462.60M 474.20M 823.60M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Black Hills management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.65 and $3.85 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Black Hills visit their earnings calendar here.

