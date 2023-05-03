Recap: Black Hills Q1 Earnings

Black Hills BKH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Black Hills beat estimated earnings by 4.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.66.
Revenue was up $97.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|0.59
|0.39
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.54
|0.40
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|427.46M
|413.37M
|404.08M
|637.94M
|Revenue Actual
|791.40M
|462.60M
|474.20M
|823.60M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|0.59
|0.39
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.54
|0.40
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|427.46M
|413.37M
|404.08M
|637.94M
|Revenue Actual
|791.40M
|462.60M
|474.20M
|823.60M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Black Hills management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.65 and $3.85 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Black Hills visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.