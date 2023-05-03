Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ansys Stock In The Last 10 Years

Ansys ANSS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.3%. Currently, Ansys has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion.

Buying $100 In ANSS: If an investor had bought $100 of ANSS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $417.88 today based on a price of $310.78 for ANSS at the time of writing.

Ansys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

