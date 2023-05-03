Recap: Maxar Technologies Q1 Earnings

Maxar Technologies MAXR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:04 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Maxar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 280.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.53 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Maxar Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.29
|0.13
|-0.1
|EPS Actual
|-1.47
|-0.05
|-0.41
|-0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|447.03M
|456.39M
|455.27M
|416.95M
|Revenue Actual
|326.00M
|436.00M
|438.00M
|405.00M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.29
|0.13
|-0.1
|EPS Actual
|-1.47
|-0.05
|-0.41
|-0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|447.03M
|456.39M
|455.27M
|416.95M
|Revenue Actual
|326.00M
|436.00M
|438.00M
|405.00M
To track all earnings releases for Maxar Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.