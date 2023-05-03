Recap: Maxar Technologies Q1 Earnings

Maxar Technologies MAXR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:04 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Maxar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 280.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.53 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Maxar Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.29 0.13 -0.1 EPS Actual -1.47 -0.05 -0.41 -0.1 Revenue Estimate 447.03M 456.39M 455.27M 416.95M Revenue Actual 326.00M 436.00M 438.00M 405.00M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.29 0.13 -0.1 EPS Actual -1.47 -0.05 -0.41 -0.1 Revenue Estimate 447.03M 456.39M 455.27M 416.95M Revenue Actual 326.00M 436.00M 438.00M 405.00M

To track all earnings releases for Maxar Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.