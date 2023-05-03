Recap: Parsons Corp Q1 Earnings

Parsons Corp PSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Parsons Corp reported in-line EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $223.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.51 0.41 0.37 EPS Actual 0.51 0.48 0.41 0.40 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 1.04B 929.03M 886.89M Revenue Actual 1.10B 1.13B 1.01B 949.07M

