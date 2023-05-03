Recap: Parsons Corp Q1 Earnings

Parsons Corp PSN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Parsons Corp reported in-line EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $223.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.51
|0.41
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.48
|0.41
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.04B
|929.03M
|886.89M
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.13B
|1.01B
|949.07M
To track all earnings releases for Parsons Corp visit their earnings calendar here.
