Fortis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fortis FTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fortis beat estimated earnings by 11.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $205.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fortis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.51
|0.46
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.54
|0.45
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|2.04B
|1.79B
|1.77B
|2.01B
|Revenue Actual
|2.36B
|1.96B
|1.95B
|2.25B
