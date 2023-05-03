Trane Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Trane Technologies TT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Trane Technologies beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $310.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trane Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.65 2.11 2.11 0.99 EPS Actual 1.82 2.27 2.16 1.12 Revenue Estimate 3.95B 4.16B 4.14B 3.16B Revenue Actual 4.07B 4.37B 4.19B 3.36B

