Trane Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Trane Technologies TT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trane Technologies beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.34.
Revenue was up $310.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trane Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.65
|2.11
|2.11
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.82
|2.27
|2.16
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|3.95B
|4.16B
|4.14B
|3.16B
|Revenue Actual
|4.07B
|4.37B
|4.19B
|3.36B
