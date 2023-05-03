Sapiens Intl Corp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:03 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp reported in-line EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $7.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.29 0.29 0.27 EPS Actual 0.32 0.30 0.27 0.31 Revenue Estimate 120.17M 120.87M 122.44M 117.17M Revenue Actual 119.46M 119.02M 118.58M 117.69M

To track all earnings releases for Sapiens Intl Corp visit their earnings calendar here.

