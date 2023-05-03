Sapiens Intl Corp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:03 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sapiens Intl Corp reported in-line EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $7.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.29
|0.29
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.30
|0.27
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|120.17M
|120.87M
|122.44M
|117.17M
|Revenue Actual
|119.46M
|119.02M
|118.58M
|117.69M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.29
|0.29
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.30
|0.27
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|120.17M
|120.87M
|122.44M
|117.17M
|Revenue Actual
|119.46M
|119.02M
|118.58M
|117.69M
To track all earnings releases for Sapiens Intl Corp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps