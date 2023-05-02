Varex Imaging: Q2 Earnings Insights

Varex Imaging VREX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $13.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.36 0.24 0.23 EPS Actual 0.21 0.42 0.37 0.37 Revenue Estimate 205.35M 223.27M 206.80M 205.25M Revenue Actual 205.60M 231.40M 214.50M 214.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Varex Imaging management provided guidance for Q3 2023, expecting earnings between $0.2 and $0.4 per share.

