Varex Imaging: Q2 Earnings Insights

Varex Imaging VREX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $13.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.36
|0.24
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.42
|0.37
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|205.35M
|223.27M
|206.80M
|205.25M
|Revenue Actual
|205.60M
|231.40M
|214.50M
|214.70M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Varex Imaging management provided guidance for Q3 2023, expecting earnings between $0.2 and $0.4 per share.
