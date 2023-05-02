Recap: Murphy USA Q1 Earnings

Murphy USA MUSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:32 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Murphy USA beat estimated earnings by 19.4%, reporting an EPS of $4.8 versus an estimate of $4.02.

Revenue was down $40.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04 which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 6.25 6.14 4.41 2.89 EPS Actual 5.21 9.28 7.53 6.08 Revenue Estimate 5.38B 6.18B 6.04B 4.66B Revenue Actual 5.37B 6.20B 6.77B 5.12B

