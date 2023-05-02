ñol


Recap: Murphy USA Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2023 5:46 PM | 1 min read

Murphy USA MUSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:32 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Murphy USA beat estimated earnings by 19.4%, reporting an EPS of $4.8 versus an estimate of $4.02.

Revenue was down $40.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04 which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 6.25 6.14 4.41 2.89
EPS Actual 5.21 9.28 7.53 6.08
Revenue Estimate 5.38B 6.18B 6.04B 4.66B
Revenue Actual 5.37B 6.20B 6.77B 5.12B

To track all earnings releases for Murphy USA visit their earnings calendar here.

Posted In: Earnings

