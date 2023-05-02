Recap: Murphy USA Q1 Earnings

Murphy USA MUSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:32 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Murphy USA beat estimated earnings by 19.4%, reporting an EPS of $4.8 versus an estimate of $4.02.
Revenue was down $40.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04 which was followed by a 3.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|6.25
|6.14
|4.41
|2.89
|EPS Actual
|5.21
|9.28
|7.53
|6.08
|Revenue Estimate
|5.38B
|6.18B
|6.04B
|4.66B
|Revenue Actual
|5.37B
|6.20B
|6.77B
|5.12B
To track all earnings releases for Murphy USA visit their earnings calendar here.
