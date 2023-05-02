Ford Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Ford Motor Company F is expected to report financial results for the first quarter after the closing bell on May 2, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 38 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $36.08 billion.

Ford shares fell 0.1% to $12.05 in pre-market trading.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Benchmark analyst Michael Ward reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $19 on March 24, 2023. This analyst sees around 58% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell with a price target of $11 on Feb. 3, 2023. This analyst sees around 9% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $13 to $10 on Oct. 10, 2022. This analyst sees around 17% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 57%.

