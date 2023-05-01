ñol


Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Waste Connections Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 1, 2023 3:30 PM | 1 min read
Waste Connections WCN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.49%. Currently, Waste Connections has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion.

Buying $100 In WCN: If an investor had bought $100 of WCN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,125.19 today based on a price of $138.58 for WCN at the time of writing.

Waste Connections's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: EarningsNewsDividendsBZI-POD

