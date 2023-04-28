$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.97%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion.

Buying $100 In MS: If an investor had bought $100 of MS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $411.76 today based on a price of $89.97 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.