$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,800 Today

CVS Health CVS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.97%. Currently, CVS Health has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In CVS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CVS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,757.36 today based on a price of $73.32 for CVS at the time of writing.

CVS Health's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

