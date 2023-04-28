Chevron Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Chevron Corporation CVX is expected to report financial results for the first quarter before the opening bell on April 28, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $3.36 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $47.89 billion.

Chevron shares rose 0.6% to close at $166.95 on Thursday and lost 0.1% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target of $212 to $208 on April 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $195 to $200 on April 13, 2023. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $204 to $199 on March 2, 2023. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and slashed the price target from $206 to $199 on Dec. 19, 2022. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela assumed coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $202 on Aug. 11, 2022. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

