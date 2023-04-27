Shares Of Cloudflare Just Fell 20%, What's Going On?

Shares of Cloudflare Inc NET are trading lower in the after-hours session Thursday after the company reported first-quarter financial results, here’s what investors need to know.

By The Numbers: Cloudflare reported first earnings of eight cents per share, which came ahead of the 3 cent estimate, on revenues of $290.2 million, which came behind the $290.72 million consensus estimate.

The cloud cybersecurity company ended the quarter with $256.36 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023.

The company said increasing macroeconomic uncertainty over the first quarter resulted in a material lengthening of sales cycles and a significant backend-weighting of linearity.

It also said despite the continued reacceleration of its new pipeline generation and its sustained high win rates and renewal rates during the first quarter, its guidance assumes external headwinds will persist through the end of the fiscal year.

The company is expecting an adjusted EPS of $0.34 to $0.35 for fiscal 2023, higher than the estimated $0.16.

Cloudflare sees full-year revenues of $1.28 billion to $1.284 billion, lower than the estimated $1.33 billion.

NET Price Action: The stock has a 52-week high of $97.82 and a 52-week low of $37.37. Shares are trading 21.10% lower to $47 during the after-hours session, according to data from Beniznga Pro.