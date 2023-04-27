Here's How Much $100 Invested In Becton, Dickinson 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Becton, Dickinson BDX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.18%. Currently, Becton, Dickinson has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion.

Buying $100 In BDX: If an investor had bought $100 of BDX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $286.39 today based on a price of $263.36 for BDX at the time of writing.

Becton, Dickinson's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

