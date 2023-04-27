Here's How Much $100 Invested In American Water Works 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

American Water Works AWK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.53%. Currently, American Water Works has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion.

Buying $100 In AWK: If an investor had bought $100 of AWK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $674.08 today based on a price of $147.69 for AWK at the time of writing.

American Water Works's Performance Over Last 15 Years

