What Is Going On With Dropbox Stock Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2023 1:26 PM | 1 min read
What Is Going On With Dropbox Stock Today
  • Dropbox, Inc DBX shares are trading lower Thursday since it disclosed its downsizing plans and expectations for the upcoming first quarter 2023 financial results.
  • On April 27, 2023, Dropbox announced that it expects its Q1 results to be in-line or above its guidance ranges for revenue, constant currency revenue, and non-GAAP operating margin, previously provided in the investor supplement
  • On February 16, Dropbox shared the expected Q1 revenue of $600 million - $603 million (consensus $590.03 million) and FY23 revenue of $2.475 billion - $2.490 billion (consensus $2.44 billion).
  • Dropbox also disclosed a reduction of its global workforce by approximately 16%, or 500 Dropboxers, to support its long-term growth and profitability objectives. 
  • Dropbox looks to book charges worth $37 million - $42 million in connection with the reduction in force likely to accrue in Q2. 
  • Price Action: DBX shares traded lower by 2.70% at $20.33 on the last check Thursday.

