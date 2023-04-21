Recap: Smart Share Glb Q4 Earnings

Smart Share Glb EM reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smart Share Glb missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $44.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.24% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Smart Share Glb visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.