SLB Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Schlumberger Limited SLB is expected to report its first quarter financial results before the opening bell on April 21, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $0.34 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $7.44 billion.

Schlumberger shares fell 1.3% to close at $51.97 on Thursday and added 0.1% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino reiterated a Positive rating with a price target of $68 on March 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 31% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Charles Minervino reiterated a Positive rating with a price target of $68 on March 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 31% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%. Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $58 to $65 on Jan. 30, 2023. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $58 to $65 on Jan. 30, 2023. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%. Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $74 on Jan. 26, 2023. This analyst sees around 42% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst David Anderson maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $74 on Jan. 26, 2023. This analyst sees around 42% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%. Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $62 to $67 on Jan. 24, 2023. This analyst sees around 29% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $62 to $67 on Jan. 24, 2023. This analyst sees around 29% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%. Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $51 to $69 on Oct. 26, 2022. This analyst sees around 33% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

