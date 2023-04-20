Associated Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Associated Banc ASB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Associated Banc beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $73.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Associated Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.58 0.44 0.38 EPS Actual 0.70 0.62 0.56 0.47 Revenue Estimate 347.47M 316.93M 280.18M 268.54M Revenue Actual 350.65M 335.23M 291.60M 262.21M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.58 0.44 0.38 EPS Actual 0.70 0.62 0.56 0.47 Revenue Estimate 347.47M 316.93M 280.18M 268.54M Revenue Actual 350.65M 335.23M 291.60M 262.21M

To track all earnings releases for Associated Banc visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.