Associated Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Associated Banc ASB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Associated Banc beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $73.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Associated Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.58
|0.44
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.62
|0.56
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|347.47M
|316.93M
|280.18M
|268.54M
|Revenue Actual
|350.65M
|335.23M
|291.60M
|262.21M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.58
|0.44
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.62
|0.56
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|347.47M
|316.93M
|280.18M
|268.54M
|Revenue Actual
|350.65M
|335.23M
|291.60M
|262.21M
To track all earnings releases for Associated Banc visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps