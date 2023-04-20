Seagate Tech Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Seagate Tech Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was down $942.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seagate Tech Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.76
|1.92
|1.89
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.48
|1.59
|1.81
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|2.10B
|2.78B
|2.81B
|Revenue Actual
|1.89B
|2.04B
|2.63B
|2.80B
