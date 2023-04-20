Seagate Tech Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seagate Tech Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was down $942.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seagate Tech Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.76 1.92 1.89 EPS Actual 0.16 0.48 1.59 1.81 Revenue Estimate 1.83B 2.10B 2.78B 2.81B Revenue Actual 1.89B 2.04B 2.63B 2.80B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.