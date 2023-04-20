Pool: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pool POOL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pool missed estimated earnings by 20.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $3.25.
Revenue was down $206.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pool's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2
|4.61
|7.54
|3.15
|EPS Actual
|1.82
|4.78
|7.63
|4.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.61B
|2.14B
|1.27B
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.61B
|2.06B
|1.41B
To track all earnings releases for Pool visit their earnings calendar here.
