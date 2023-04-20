Virtu Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Virtu Finl VIRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virtu Finl beat estimated earnings by 25.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was down $328.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtu Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.54 0.78 1.23 EPS Actual 0.37 0.61 0.73 1.27 Revenue Estimate 295.36M 316.27M 359.90M 497.21M Revenue Actual 274.08M 331.14M 357.36M 701.26M

To track all earnings releases for Virtu Finl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.