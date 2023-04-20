Virtu Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Virtu Finl VIRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virtu Finl beat estimated earnings by 25.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was down $328.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Virtu Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.54
|0.78
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.61
|0.73
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|295.36M
|316.27M
|359.90M
|497.21M
|Revenue Actual
|274.08M
|331.14M
|357.36M
|701.26M
