AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Insights

AutoNation AN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 06:59 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AutoNation beat estimated earnings by 5.4%, reporting an EPS of $6.05 versus an estimate of $5.74.
Revenue was down $354.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 11.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoNation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|5.83
|6.31
|6.06
|5.25
|EPS Actual
|6.37
|6
|6.48
|5.78
|Revenue Estimate
|6.52B
|6.83B
|6.84B
|6.48B
|Revenue Actual
|6.70B
|6.67B
|6.87B
|6.75B
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|5.83
|6.31
|6.06
|5.25
|EPS Actual
|6.37
|6
|6.48
|5.78
|Revenue Estimate
|6.52B
|6.83B
|6.84B
|6.48B
|Revenue Actual
|6.70B
|6.67B
|6.87B
|6.75B
To track all earnings releases for AutoNation visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps