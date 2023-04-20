Recap: Pool Q1 Earnings

Pool POOL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pool missed estimated earnings by 20.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $3.25.

Revenue was down $206.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pool's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 2 4.61 7.54 3.15 EPS Actual 1.82 4.78 7.63 4.41 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.61B 2.14B 1.27B Revenue Actual 1.10B 1.61B 2.06B 1.41B

To track all earnings releases for Pool visit their earnings calendar here.

