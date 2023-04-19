Recap: Synovus Finl Q1 Earnings

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 9.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.22.
Revenue was up $116.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.28
|1.10
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.34
|1.17
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|601.48M
|571.75M
|521.03M
|499.11M
|Revenue Actual
|603.78M
|582.22M
|522.65M
|497.58M
To track all earnings releases for Synovus Finl visit their earnings calendar here.
