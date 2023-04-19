If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,000 Today

Thomson Reuters TRI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.23%. Currently, Thomson Reuters has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRI: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,973.18 today based on a price of $130.11 for TRI at the time of writing.

Thomson Reuters's Performance Over Last 5 Years

