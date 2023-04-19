Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Procter & Gamble Stock In The Last 5 Years

Procter & Gamble PG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, Procter & Gamble has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion.

Buying $100 In PG: If an investor had bought $100 of PG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $206.98 today based on a price of $151.09 for PG at the time of writing.

