Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Synopsys 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Synopsys SNPS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.82%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNPS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,599.87 today based on a price of $381.83 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

