Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Palo Alto Networks Stock In The Last 5 Years

Palo Alto Networks PANW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.73%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In PANW: If an investor had bought $1000 of PANW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,142.80 today based on a price of $201.16 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

