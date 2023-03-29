Imunon, Inc. - Common Stock Earnings Preview

Imunon, Inc. - Common Stock IMNN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Imunon, Inc. - Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.85.

Imunon, Inc. - Common Stock bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Imunon, Inc. - Common Stock were trading at $1.33 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.