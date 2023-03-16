Here's How Much $100 Invested In Hershey 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Hershey HSY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.39%. Currently, Hershey has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion.

Buying $100 In HSY: If an investor had bought $100 of HSY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $243.31 today based on a price of $243.46 for HSY at the time of writing.

