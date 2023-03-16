Here's How Much $100 Invested In Hershey 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Hershey HSY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.39%. Currently, Hershey has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion.
Buying $100 In HSY: If an investor had bought $100 of HSY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $243.31 today based on a price of $243.46 for HSY at the time of writing.
Hershey's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
