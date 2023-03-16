Preview: Waterdrop's Earnings

Waterdrop WDH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Waterdrop will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Waterdrop bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Waterdrop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.080 EPS Actual 0.08 0.09 0.05 0.002 Price Change % 0.24% 0.0% -10.74% -3.51%

Stock Performance

Shares of Waterdrop were trading at $2.86 as of March 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 113.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

