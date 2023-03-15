Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CDW 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CDW CDW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.0%. Currently, CDW has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDW: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,529.67 today based on a price of $187.15 for CDW at the time of writing.

CDW's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

