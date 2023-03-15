ñol


Why Ebix Shares Are Plunging Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 15, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Ebix, Inc EBIX reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 4% year-on-year to $255.21 million, beating the consensus of $251.04 million. The decrease is primarily due to the negative effect of the substantial strengthening of the U.S. dollar.
  • On a constant currency basis, Q4 2022 revenues increased 5% Y/Y.
  • Segments: EbixCash Exchanges revenue declined by 6% Y/Y to $188.9 million, Insurance Exchanges revenue declined by 1% Y/Y to $43.8 million, and RCS revenue was flat Y/Y to $22.5 million.
  • The Risk Compliance Solutions revenues grew 14% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted operating income was $34.3 million, up from $33.6 million in Q3.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.36 missed the consensus of $0.54.
  • Ebix generated $32.5 million in operating cash flow and held $125 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: EBIX shares traded lower by 26.86% to $11.90 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

