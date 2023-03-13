Custom Truck One Source's Earnings: A Preview

Custom Truck One Source CTOS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-03-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Custom Truck One Source will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Custom Truck One Source bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 14.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Custom Truck One Source's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.03 -0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 0.05 -0.01 -0.02 Price Change % -14.39% 2.5% -2.51% 3.66%

Stock Performance

Shares of Custom Truck One Source were trading at $6.43 as of March 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

