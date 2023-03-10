Sunworks Registers Mixed Q4 Performance; Warns On Negative Impact From Rising Interest Rates & Economic Uncertainty

by

Sunworks, Inc SUNW reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 69.3% year-on-year to $53.6 million, beating the consensus of $40.4 million.

Residential Solar segment revenue of $44.4 million, up by 70.2% Y/Y. Commercial Solar Energy segment revenue totaled $9.2 million, up 65.2% Y/Y.

Gross profit of $22 million was up 60.7% Y/Y, attributable to the increase in revenue in both segments.

EPS loss of $(0.20) missed the consensus loss of $(0.12).

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(5.6) million versus $(4.4) million last year.

Sunworks held $8.1 million in cash and equivalents.

CEO Gaylon Morris said, "During the fourth quarter, our Residential Solar segment delivered strong year-over-year growth in new installations, revenue, originations, and backlog, as recent investments in our direct sales force have contributed to significant, ongoing market share gains."

"While long-term demand fundamentals remain intact, our fourth quarter originations were negatively impacted by rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, conditions which persisted into early Q1," added Morris.

Price Action: SUNW shares traded lower by 6.23% at $1.77 on the last check Friday.

