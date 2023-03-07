Cara Therapeutics Gets Price Targets Cuts By Analysts After Weak Q4 Results

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA posted downbeat Q4 results.
Cara Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.56 per share, versus market expectations of $0.32 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.26 million, versus estimates of $16.25 million.
Cara Therapeutics shares dropped 29.6% to $7.05 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cara Therapeutics following the release of results.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25 to $20. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating.
- Piper Sandler slashed the price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25 to $13. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem maintained an Overweight rating.
- Needham lowered the price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26 to $22. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained the stock with a Buy.
