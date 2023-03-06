$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

Tractor Supply TSCO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.68%. Currently, Tractor Supply has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion.

Buying $100 In TSCO: If an investor had bought $100 of TSCO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $357.86 today based on a price of $230.16 for TSCO at the time of writing.

Tractor Supply's Performance Over Last 5 Years

