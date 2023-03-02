$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Mosaic MOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.51%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion.

Buying $100 In MOS: If an investor had bought $100 of MOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.79 today based on a price of $57.02 for MOS at the time of writing.

Mosaic's Performance Over Last 5 Years

