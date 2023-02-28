ñol


Why Investors Are Cheering Gogo's Q4 Performance?

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 28, 2023 11:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Gogo Inc GOGO reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 17% year-on-year to $108.2 million Tuesday, beating the consensus of $107.1 million.
  • Service revenue grew 12% Y/Y to $77.3 million. Equipment revenue rose 34% Y/Y to $30.8 million.
  • Total ATG aircraft online increased 8% Y/Y to 6,935. The average monthly service revenue per ATG aircraft online (ARPU) was $3,370, up 2% Y/Y. Total AVANCE units online grew 31% Y/Y to 3,279.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% Y/Y to $46.2 million.
  • EPS of $0.21 beat the consensus of $0.16.
  • Gogo held $175.35 million in cash and equivalents and generated $31.5 million in operating cash flow.
  • "Our equipment revenue surged, which bodes well for future service revenue, as Gogo met extraordinary demand for inflight connectivity and delivered a 50% increase in equipment shipments despite global supply chain constraints in 2022," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO. 
  • "We're also on track to commercially launch our 5G service in Q4 this year and our LEO-based Global Broadband product in the second half of 2024."
  • FY23 Outlook: Gogo expects FY23 revenue of $440 million to $455 million (consensus $449.62 million).
  • Gogo extended its long-term revenue growth target of a CAGR of 17% from 2022 through 2027, reflecting Global Broadband contribution starting in 2025.
  • Price Action: GOGO shares traded higher by 12.70% at $18.21 on the last check Tuesday.

