What's Going On With Herbalife Nutrition Shares After Hours?

Herbalife Nutrition HLF shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

What to Know: On Tuesday after the market close, Herbalife Nutrition announced fourth-quarter earnings of $0.53 per share, beating analyst estimates of $0.32 per share, representing an upside earnings surprise of 65.63%.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $1.18 billion, beating estimates of $1.13 billion by 4.42%.

Additionally, Herbalife reported full-year 2022 results, slightly beating analyst expectations. The company reported revenues of $5.2 billion, beating the average estimates of $5.1 billion, and an adjusted EPS figure of $3.40 per share, beating estimates of $3.35 per share.

“While we are optimistic about revitalizing the topline, we are actively controlling expenses to manage margins, maximize profitability and secure our balance sheet,” noted Alex Amezquita, CFO of Herbalife.

Due to the rapidly shifting macroeconomic environment, as well as increased volatility, the company held back guidance.

Herbalife is an international nutrition company. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.18 and a 52-week low of $12.04.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Herbalife shares were up 4.38% after hours, trading at $18.11 at the time of publication.

