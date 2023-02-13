Earnings Preview: Franklin Street Propertie

Franklin Street Propertie FSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Franklin Street Propertie will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Franklin Street Propertie bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Franklin Street Propertie's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 EPS Actual 0.09 0.1 0.11 0.10 Price Change % -3.78% -4.56% -1.56% -1.22%

Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Street Propertie were trading at $3.05 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

